Left Menu

Chinese EV Brands Under Fire for Inflated Sales Tactics

Chinese electric vehicle brands Neta and Zeekr inflated sales numbers by insuring cars before selling them to meet aggressive targets. This practice, known as zero-mileage used cars, is under scrutiny from Chinese authorities. The industry faces a crackdown, with state media and analysts questioning the legitimacy of reported sales figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 12:38 IST
Chinese EV Brands Under Fire for Inflated Sales Tactics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Documents reviewed by Reuters and interviews with dealers and buyers reveal that Chinese electric vehicle brands Neta and Zeekr inflated sales figures by insuring cars before they were sold. This allowed the companies to prematurely book sales and meet ambitious targets.

Neta reported over 64,000 early sales from January 2023 to March 2024, more than half its total sales for that period. Zeekr, a premium brand owned by Geely, employed similar practices to boost its numbers in Xiamen, China. The practice, prevalent due to intense competition and overcapacity in China's auto industry, is known as zero-mileage used car sales.

China's cabinet has pledged to regulate these methods, with state media highlighting them as damaging to the industry. As a result, authorities are coordinating with major industry players to curb this issue, signaling a crackdown on such sales tactics in the world's largest auto market.

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025