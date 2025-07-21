Infosys and Telstra: Transforming Global Connectivity

Infosys announced its expanded collaboration with Telstra, a leading Australian telecom and tech company, on Monday. This partnership aims to drive global technology leadership and innovation.

Infosys will become the strategic partner for Telstra International to enhance operational resilience and accelerate innovation through the Connected Future 30 initiative. By adopting an AI-first approach, Infosys plans to modernize Telstra International's critical systems, thereby improving connectivity and fostering business growth.

Chris Ellis, Telstra's Head of IT, highlighted the collaboration as crucial for the company, emphasizing its focus on world-class product engineering and software excellence to evolve digital experiences across their platform.