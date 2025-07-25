Telangana and Estonia Forge Ties for Digital Transformation

Telangana has announced a partnership with Estonia, renowned for its digital governance and healthcare advancements, to bolster e-governance and digital services. State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu revealed the collaboration after meeting with Estonian Ambassador Marje Luup and a trade delegation.

Estonia, praised for its complete health data digitisation, presented many insights. Telangana, still in its initial stages of this process, aims to leverage Estonia's experience to expedite progress, especially in public service reforms and technology.

The partnership will focus on areas like artificial intelligence, robotics, and e-governance, while also exploring mutual interests in cybersecurity and industry cooperation. Plans for future visits to Estonia to cement collaboration were also discussed.

