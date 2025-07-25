Transteel Technologies Set for Major Revenue Growth with Data-Driven Designs

Transteel Technologies, a Bengaluru-based workspace solutions provider, anticipates a significant boost in revenue, courtesy of its data-driven design solutions. The company, according to its Managing Director Shiraz Ibrahim, expects this segment to account for approximately 60% of its total turnover within the next few years and contribute upwards of Rs 600 crore by 2029.

The company's fiscal year 2025 revenue was marked at Rs 89 crore, with the profit after tax standing at Rs 13 crore. Ibrahim revealed the agenda for upcoming years, focusing on an asset-light model with minimal working capital and a plug-and-play approach to workspace transformation.

Listed on NSE Emerge, Transteel highlights its dedication to evolving everyday workspaces into dynamic environments that bolster well-being and productivity. The company is determined to ensure substantial profit growth while minimizing capital expenditure, aligning with its strategic shift towards asset-light operations.

