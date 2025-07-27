India's IT Sector Faces Mixed Q1 with Cautious Optimism

India's leading IT service providers experienced modest growth in the first quarter of 2023, with revenue increases ranging from 0.8% to 8.1% year-on-year. The sector is grappling with macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges, which have dampened global demand and delayed significant client decisions.

Despite the cautious outlook, industry leaders are emphasizing cost-optimization strategies, vendor consolidation, and exploring opportunities in AI. Nuvama Institutional Equities maintains a positive long-term outlook, foreseeing a rebound in IT spending as macroeconomic conditions stabilize.

The largest players, including TCS, Infosys, and Wipro, reported varied results, highlighting growths ranging from modest to more significant. Amidst these challenges, certain large deals and focused initiatives indicate potential for a medium-term resurgence if global uncertainties are resolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)