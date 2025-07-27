Tata Communications Faces Hefty Rs 7,800 Crore AGR Dues Notice

The Department of Telecom has issued a significant demand notice to Tata Communications, seeking Rs 7,800 crore over adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. This hefty demand pertains to discrepancies from the fiscal years 2005-06 to 2023-24.

The Department of Telecom's decision stems from a prolonged assessment, as Tata Communications Managing Director AS Lakshminarayan confirmed. The notice includes Rs 276.68 crore related to disallowance of deductions under several telecom licenses, including ISP and NLD.

Tata Communications has long-standing appeals concerning its telecom licenses pending in the Supreme Court and telecom tribunal TDSAT. The company insists that its legal position diverges from the previous Supreme Court ruling on the AGR matter, holding confidence in its ability to defend against the claims.