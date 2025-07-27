Tata Communications Faces Hefty Rs 7,800 Crore AGR Dues Notice
The Department of Telecom has directed Tata Communications to pay Rs 7,800 crore due to adjusted gross revenue (AGR) discrepancies from 2005-06 to 2023-24. Tata Communications is contesting the demand via appeals, believing their case isn't covered by the Supreme Court's 2019 AGR verdict.
- Country:
- India
The Department of Telecom has issued a significant demand notice to Tata Communications, seeking Rs 7,800 crore over adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. This hefty demand pertains to discrepancies from the fiscal years 2005-06 to 2023-24.
The Department of Telecom's decision stems from a prolonged assessment, as Tata Communications Managing Director AS Lakshminarayan confirmed. The notice includes Rs 276.68 crore related to disallowance of deductions under several telecom licenses, including ISP and NLD.
Tata Communications has long-standing appeals concerning its telecom licenses pending in the Supreme Court and telecom tribunal TDSAT. The company insists that its legal position diverges from the previous Supreme Court ruling on the AGR matter, holding confidence in its ability to defend against the claims.
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Ruling: Spousal Privacy and Evidence in Matrimonial Disputes
Court Ruling: Kerala Governor's VC Appointments Overturned
High Court Ruling: Secret Spousal Recordings Admissible in Matrimonial Cases
Rouse Avenue Court Ruling Pending in National Herald Case Involving Gandhi Family
Supreme Court Ruling Puts Trump's Education Plan Back on Track