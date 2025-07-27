Left Menu

Tata Communications Faces Hefty Rs 7,800 Crore AGR Dues Notice

The Department of Telecom has directed Tata Communications to pay Rs 7,800 crore due to adjusted gross revenue (AGR) discrepancies from 2005-06 to 2023-24. Tata Communications is contesting the demand via appeals, believing their case isn't covered by the Supreme Court's 2019 AGR verdict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 17:39 IST
Tata Communications Faces Hefty Rs 7,800 Crore AGR Dues Notice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Telecom has issued a significant demand notice to Tata Communications, seeking Rs 7,800 crore over adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. This hefty demand pertains to discrepancies from the fiscal years 2005-06 to 2023-24.

The Department of Telecom's decision stems from a prolonged assessment, as Tata Communications Managing Director AS Lakshminarayan confirmed. The notice includes Rs 276.68 crore related to disallowance of deductions under several telecom licenses, including ISP and NLD.

Tata Communications has long-standing appeals concerning its telecom licenses pending in the Supreme Court and telecom tribunal TDSAT. The company insists that its legal position diverges from the previous Supreme Court ruling on the AGR matter, holding confidence in its ability to defend against the claims.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025