COAI has called for OTT communication services to be regulated, citing their vulnerabilities and regulatory gaps. The group argues for OTT services to fall under the Indian Telecommunications Act, 2023, to ensure security and support law enforcement. Platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram currently avoid such oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:57 IST
Strengthening India's Digital Frontier: A Call for OTT Regulation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has issued a statement urging the inclusion of over-the-top (OTT) communication services under regulatory scrutiny. In its publication titled 'Strengthening India's Digital Frontiers', COAI highlighted the security vulnerabilities inherent in OTT platforms that currently evade oversight.

According to COAI, which represents major telecom companies like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, the recent interception of a satellite phone signal in a counter-terrorism operation underscores the crucial role of technology in national security. COAI is advocating for OTT platforms similar to WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal to be governed under the Indian Telecommunications Act, 2023.

COAI Director General SP Kochhar reasoned that implementing a dedicated OTT authorisation within the Unified License framework would enhance security measures, ensure platform consistency, and address regulatory gaps that hinder law enforcement efforts. The move aims to align innovation with national security priorities.

