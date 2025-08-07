Jio's Ambitious Leap: From Data Pioneer to 6G Visionary

In a bold move to establish itself as a leader in communication technology, Jio, the digital services subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is making significant strides toward the development of 6G technology. According to the firm's annual report, Jio aspires to pave the way for global leadership in this nascent sector.

Currently carrying a staggering 17 exabytes of data monthly and handling 60 percent of India's wireless data traffic, Jio is leveraging its extensive user base and technological investments. The company recently reached 191 million 5G users, playing an indispensable role in India's digital transformation.

Not resting on its laurels, Jio has initiated a partnership with SpaceX to provide Starlink broadband services, while also committing to sustainability. By 2030, the company aims to fully integrate renewable energy, with a broader commitment across the Reliance Group to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035. The company's energy-efficient operations are recognized as setting new benchmarks globally.

