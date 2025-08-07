Left Menu

Jio's Ambitious Leap: From Data Pioneer to 6G Visionary

Digital services giant Jio is advancing 6G technology, aiming for global leadership. The company dominates India's data traffic, supports 191 million 5G users, and leads in new home connections. Jio plans to be carbon neutral by 2035 and is developing a satellite communication platform with SpaceX.

Updated: 07-08-2025 17:02 IST
  • India

In a bold move to establish itself as a leader in communication technology, Jio, the digital services subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is making significant strides toward the development of 6G technology. According to the firm's annual report, Jio aspires to pave the way for global leadership in this nascent sector.

Currently carrying a staggering 17 exabytes of data monthly and handling 60 percent of India's wireless data traffic, Jio is leveraging its extensive user base and technological investments. The company recently reached 191 million 5G users, playing an indispensable role in India's digital transformation.

Not resting on its laurels, Jio has initiated a partnership with SpaceX to provide Starlink broadband services, while also committing to sustainability. By 2030, the company aims to fully integrate renewable energy, with a broader commitment across the Reliance Group to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035. The company's energy-efficient operations are recognized as setting new benchmarks globally.

South America faces rising drought vulnerability as climate risks intensify

Remittances play strong role in employment stability across ECOWAS economies

COVID-19 exposed deep resource gaps in Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

