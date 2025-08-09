Left Menu

World Liberty Financial Eyes $1.5 Billion for WLFI Token Launch

World Liberty Financial, co-founded by Donald Trump and his family, seeks $1.5 billion in funding to establish a public company for its WLFI tokens. The tokens, not classified as securities, have already generated $500 million for the family. Large investors in crypto are being approached.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 18:26 IST
World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture co-founded by former U.S. President Donald Trump and his family, aims to raise $1.5 billion from investors to establish a public company for its WLFI tokens. According to a Bloomberg News report, the structure of this fundraising deal is still under consideration.

The venture has approached major investors from the cryptocurrency and tech industries. While Reuters has yet to verify these claims independently, World Liberty Financial has not responded to requests for comment. The company is described as a 'decentralised platform' and has reportedly earned the Trump family $500 million so far.

Notably, the WLFI tokens are not classified as securities by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which means they will bypass certain regulatory scrutiny that applies to more traditional investments like stocks.

