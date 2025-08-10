India's Booming Electronics Sector and Railway Investments in Karnataka

The Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has brought attention to the notable increase in Karnataka's railway budget—from Rs 835 crore before 2014 to Rs 7,500 crore today—thanks to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This information was shared during the inauguration of the Bengaluru Metro's yellow line by PM Modi.

Minister Vaishnaw also boasted of the dramatic escalation in India's electronics sector over the last 11 years. Production has sextupled to Rs 12 lakh crore, while exports have surged eightfold. He connected these advancements to Prime Minister Modi's strategic visions, including 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and the India AI Mission, aimed at democratizing technology.

On the technology front, Vaishnaw highlighted significant developments such as the emergence of Bengaluru as an iPhone manufacturing hub and ongoing efforts to establish a formidable semiconductor industry. This includes the inception of six new semiconductor plants expected to produce the first 'Made in India' chips soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)