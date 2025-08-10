Left Menu

Thrilling Showdown: Crystal Palace Clinch Community Shield in Penalty Drama

Crystal Palace triumphed over Liverpool 3-2 on penalties to win the Community Shield following a gripping 2-2 draw at Wembley. Key moments included goals from Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong for Liverpool and equalizers from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaila Sarr for Palace, leading to a penalty shootout.

London | Updated: 10-08-2025 21:51 IST
In a breathtaking encounter at Wembley on Sunday, Crystal Palace emerged victorious over Liverpool, clinching the Community Shield title after a tense 3-2 win on penalties. The match ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw, capturing the attention of football fans worldwide.

Liverpool took an early lead thanks to a goal from new signing Hugo Ekitike, only for Jean-Philippe Mateta to equalize for Palace through a penalty. The balance tipped again when Jeremie Frimpong restored Liverpool's lead, but Palace fought back, with Ismaila Sarr hitting a crucial equalizer.

The dramatic match concluded with a penalty shootout, where substitute Justin Devenny scored the decisive spot kick for Palace. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister, and Harvey Elliott missed their penalties, sealing the triumph for Crystal Palace in the season's traditional opener.

(With inputs from agencies.)

