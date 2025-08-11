Left Menu

India's Trailblazing GaN Semiconductor Startup Shines Globally

AGNIT Semiconductors, India's pioneering GaN semiconductor startup, wins NASSCOM's Deep Tech Emerge 50 Award 2025 for its innovative, vertically integrated solutions. Celebrated at the NASSCOM Future Forge 2025, this accolade underscores AGNIT's mission to advance India's position in the global semiconductor sector by delivering high-performance, GaN-based technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:05 IST
India's burgeoning GaN semiconductor landscape receives a significant boost as AGNIT Semiconductors bags the prestigious Deep Tech Emerge 50 Award 2025 from NASSCOM. Recognized for its pioneering approach, AGNIT is the only vertically integrated GaN startup in India, spotlighting its role in propelling the nation into the global semiconductor arena.

At the NASSCOM Future Forge 2025, held in Bengaluru, AGNIT's Co-founder and CEO, Hareesh Chandrasekar, received the award from Maruti Suzuki's Dr. Tapan Sahoo. This accolade marks a watershed moment for the startup, emphasizing the urgency of indigenous GaN technology development, as urged by Chandrasekar, to ensure India's future-proof capabilities.

Dedicated to supporting national defense and telecommunications, AGNIT's initiatives align with the 'Make in India' movement. The startup recently signed an MoU with India's Ministry of Defence under the iDEX program and has raised $4.87 million in funding. Backed by >15 years of R&D at IISc, AGNIT continues its mission at the forefront of innovation.

