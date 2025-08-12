Botree Software Strengthens Position with Spoors Acquisition

Chennai, India – In a strategic move, Botree Software has secured an agreement to acquire Spoors, noted for its mobile-first workflow automation platform. This acquisition allows Botree to expand its capabilities in Distribution Management Software, Sales Force Automation, and Analytics Solutions.

Spoors' integration is set to enhance Botree's platform, providing an end-to-end field execution solution for industries such as FMCG, Manufacturing, BFSI, Telecom, and Hospitality. The synergy between the two companies will accelerate innovation, create a unified platform experience, and offer broader use cases.

The acquisition positions Botree Software to modernize field operations for large enterprises and supports its expansion into Middle Eastern, African, and Southeast Asian markets. The combined entity aims to deliver real-time insights and intelligent automation, adapting to both local and global business complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)