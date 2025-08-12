Qualcomm Shifts Gears with Localization of Automotive Production in India
Qualcomm is localizing its automotive module production in India and investing heavily to support local manufacturers. By collaborating with domestic car OEMs, Qualcomm aims to design products suited to the Indian market. The move aligns with the company's strategy to enhance its footprint and double automotive revenue by 2029.
US-based chip giant Qualcomm plans to localize automotive module production in India, a significant shift aimed at supporting local car manufacturers through strategic partnerships. This move aligns with their vision to enhance manufacturing capabilities within the country.
Nakul Duggal, Qualcomm's group general manager for automotive, industrial, and embedded IoT, revealed that the company is heavily investing in India's automotive sector. With the goal of creating opportunities within its supply chain, Qualcomm is determined to assist top-tier ecosystem partners as they transition manufacturing to India.
The company's Snapdragon Elite platform will play a pivotal role in supporting advanced telematics and infotainment systems. Qualcomm aims to double its automotive revenue to USD 8 billion by 2029, capitalizing on the growing demand for custom-designed chipsets for India's burgeoning electric vehicle market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
