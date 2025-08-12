Left Menu

Qualcomm Shifts Gears with Localization of Automotive Production in India

Qualcomm is localizing its automotive module production in India and investing heavily to support local manufacturers. By collaborating with domestic car OEMs, Qualcomm aims to design products suited to the Indian market. The move aligns with the company's strategy to enhance its footprint and double automotive revenue by 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 11:25 IST
Qualcomm Shifts Gears with Localization of Automotive Production in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

US-based chip giant Qualcomm plans to localize automotive module production in India, a significant shift aimed at supporting local car manufacturers through strategic partnerships. This move aligns with their vision to enhance manufacturing capabilities within the country.

Nakul Duggal, Qualcomm's group general manager for automotive, industrial, and embedded IoT, revealed that the company is heavily investing in India's automotive sector. With the goal of creating opportunities within its supply chain, Qualcomm is determined to assist top-tier ecosystem partners as they transition manufacturing to India.

The company's Snapdragon Elite platform will play a pivotal role in supporting advanced telematics and infotainment systems. Qualcomm aims to double its automotive revenue to USD 8 billion by 2029, capitalizing on the growing demand for custom-designed chipsets for India's burgeoning electric vehicle market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025