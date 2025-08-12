Left Menu

CtrlS Datacenters Unveils Greenfield Data Centre in Kolkata

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd has launched a new greenfield data centre in Kolkata, marking a significant boost to digital infrastructure in eastern India. The data centre, located at Bengal Silicon Valley in New Town, is part of a four-phase expansion and aims to strengthen Kolkata's position as a data hub.

In a landmark development, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd has unveiled its first greenfield data centre in Kolkata, enhancing the digital infrastructure in eastern India. This facility, situated in Bengal Silicon Valley in New Town, is touted as the region's inaugural rated-4 data centre, as revealed by the company. Offering 16 MW of IT load capacity in its first phase, this data centre forms part of a strategic four-phase expansion plan designed to boost capacity to over 60 MW, catering to the rising demand from enterprises, government agencies, and hyperscalers.

The establishment of this centre is anticipated to reinforce Kolkata's growing reputation as a premier data centre hub. Despite not detailing the investment amount for the new facility, CtrlS is set on investing Rs 2,200 crore to develop eastern India's most advanced data centre ecosystem, according to company statements. This initiative aligns with eastern India's digital transformation and the state's forward-thinking policies, as noted by CtrlS Datacenters CEO Sridhar Pinnapureddy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

