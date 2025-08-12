Left Menu

Nexteer Launches MotionIQ™: Revolutionizing Intelligent Motion Control in Automotive Industry

Nexteer Automotive unveils its MotionIQ™ software suite, comprising three groups: MotionIQ/Control™, MotionIQ/Dev™, and MotionIQ/Health™. This suite improves vehicle dynamics and accelerates development, leveraging advanced algorithms and AI for predictive maintenance, boosting efficiency in software-defined vehicle production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auburnhills | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:31 IST
Nexteer Launches MotionIQ™: Revolutionizing Intelligent Motion Control in Automotive Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nexteer Automotive has introduced the MotionIQ™ software suite, aimed at transforming intelligent motion control within the automotive sector. Built on algorithms deployed in over 115 million vehicles, MotionIQ advances by-wire chassis control and vehicle health-monitoring, optimizing market readiness and enhancing cost-effectiveness.

The suite includes MotionIQ/Control™ for superior vehicle dynamics, MotionIQ/Dev™ for expedited software development, and MotionIQ/Health™ for continuous predictive maintenance. These offerings enable OEMs to reduce costs and accelerate production timelines, moving towards software-defined vehicles with innovative steering capabilities.

With robust testing platforms and a commitment to safety standards, Nexteer provides OEMs with comprehensive solutions for design and integration, fostering a collaborative environment that accelerates system development and deployment. As the automotive industry shifts towards centralized E/E architectures, Nexteer's strategic software acceleration aids OEMs in embracing this transition effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025