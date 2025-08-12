Nexteer Launches MotionIQ™: Revolutionizing Intelligent Motion Control in Automotive Industry

Nexteer Automotive has introduced the MotionIQ™ software suite, aimed at transforming intelligent motion control within the automotive sector. Built on algorithms deployed in over 115 million vehicles, MotionIQ advances by-wire chassis control and vehicle health-monitoring, optimizing market readiness and enhancing cost-effectiveness.

The suite includes MotionIQ/Control™ for superior vehicle dynamics, MotionIQ/Dev™ for expedited software development, and MotionIQ/Health™ for continuous predictive maintenance. These offerings enable OEMs to reduce costs and accelerate production timelines, moving towards software-defined vehicles with innovative steering capabilities.

With robust testing platforms and a commitment to safety standards, Nexteer provides OEMs with comprehensive solutions for design and integration, fostering a collaborative environment that accelerates system development and deployment. As the automotive industry shifts towards centralized E/E architectures, Nexteer's strategic software acceleration aids OEMs in embracing this transition effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)