Telangana's Struggle for Semiconductor Projects Amid Central Bias Allegations

The Telangana government has accused the BJP-led central government of displaying blatant discrimination in the approval of semiconductor projects. Despite a highly favourable environment in Telangana, investor interest is allegedly being overlooked in favor of BJP-favored states.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and IT & Industries Minister Sridhar Babu have repeatedly requested approvals, but bias against the state persists, according to an official release. This has led to a concentrated semiconductor ecosystem in other regions, overshadowing Telangana's developments.

Recently, the Union Cabinet approved four new semiconductor manufacturing units with a significant investment, none of which are in Telangana. The move has sparked allegations that companies interested in the state are being driven elsewhere due to central intervention.

