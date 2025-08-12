Left Menu

Telangana's Struggle for Semiconductor Projects Amid Central Bias Allegations

The Telangana government accuses the BJP-led central government of discriminative practices concerning the approval of semiconductor projects. Despite Telangana's conducive environment and substantial investor interest, the state claims projects are being diverted to BJP-favoured regions, undermining its policy strengths and infrastructure. Recent cabinet decisions reflect ongoing tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:37 IST
Telangana's Struggle for Semiconductor Projects Amid Central Bias Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government has accused the BJP-led central government of displaying blatant discrimination in the approval of semiconductor projects. Despite a highly favourable environment in Telangana, investor interest is allegedly being overlooked in favor of BJP-favored states.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and IT & Industries Minister Sridhar Babu have repeatedly requested approvals, but bias against the state persists, according to an official release. This has led to a concentrated semiconductor ecosystem in other regions, overshadowing Telangana's developments.

Recently, the Union Cabinet approved four new semiconductor manufacturing units with a significant investment, none of which are in Telangana. The move has sparked allegations that companies interested in the state are being driven elsewhere due to central intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

