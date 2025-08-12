Left Menu

India's Semiconductor Surge: Pioneering Global Tech Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the approval of semiconductor plants in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Punjab, aiming to bolster India's role in digital innovation. Alongside this, the Cabinet approved significant investments in the Tato-II hydro-electric project and Phase-1B of the Lucknow Metro, boosting infrastructure and local economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 23:13 IST
India's Semiconductor Surge: Pioneering Global Tech Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is accelerating its growth in the semiconductor industry, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting its potential to drive the country's digital future and global innovation leadership. On Tuesday, the Union Cabinet approved the establishment of semiconductor units in three vital states.

According to a statement by Modi, the Cabinet's approval of semiconductor units in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Punjab is set to enhance manufacturing capabilities, create numerous high-skilled job opportunities, and establish India as a formidable player in the global supply chain. The initiative includes investments from US tech giants like Intel and Lockheed Martin, culminating in a total investment of Rs 4,594 crore across these states.

Additionally, the Cabinet's nod for Rs 8,146.21 crore investment in the Tato-II hydro-electric project in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi Yomi District marks significant progress in the region's development. Approval for the expansion of the Lucknow Metro's Phase-1B is also expected to revitalise local tourism and economic prospects.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025