India's Semiconductor Surge: Pioneering Global Tech Innovation

India is accelerating its growth in the semiconductor industry, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting its potential to drive the country's digital future and global innovation leadership. On Tuesday, the Union Cabinet approved the establishment of semiconductor units in three vital states.

According to a statement by Modi, the Cabinet's approval of semiconductor units in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Punjab is set to enhance manufacturing capabilities, create numerous high-skilled job opportunities, and establish India as a formidable player in the global supply chain. The initiative includes investments from US tech giants like Intel and Lockheed Martin, culminating in a total investment of Rs 4,594 crore across these states.

Additionally, the Cabinet's nod for Rs 8,146.21 crore investment in the Tato-II hydro-electric project in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi Yomi District marks significant progress in the region's development. Approval for the expansion of the Lucknow Metro's Phase-1B is also expected to revitalise local tourism and economic prospects.