India's Private Sector to Propel Nation's First Earth Observation Satellite System

India embarks on a historic venture as a private consortium, including SatSure, Pixxel Space, PierSight, and Dhruva Space, is set to deliver the country's first Earth Observation Satellite System. The ambitious program will see a 12-satellite network developed over the next few years, marking a significant shift in India's private space industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-08-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 11:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking move, India will witness the delivery of its first Earth Observation Satellite System, driven by a private consortium comprising SatSure, Pixxel Space, PierSight, and Dhruva Space. The initiative, involving a 12-satellite network investment exceeding ₹1,200 crores, aims to be realized within four to five years.

IN-SPACe's Earth Observation Public-Private-Partnership program endorses this collaboration. Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe, lauds it as a testament to India's private space sector maturity. The consortium seeks to build, operate, and commercialize this constellation, enhancing national and global space capabilities.

Pioneers in space technology, this joint venture showcases India's innovation. From optical and hyperspectral imaging to advanced geospatial analytics, the integration of expertise across platforms promises a robust end-to-end solution for both domestic and international markets. This milestone signifies a new era for India's space endeavors and Earth Intelligence leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

