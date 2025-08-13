Left Menu

Exicom Unveils Strategic Growth Plans Amid Q1 Financial Results

Exicom Tele-Systems Limited, a key player in India's EV charging sector, reported Q1 consolidated revenue of INR 205.3 Crore with an EBITDA margin of –18.8% and adjusted PAT of INR –71.1 crore. The company holds a strong order book and anticipates improved performance in upcoming quarters due to strategic expansions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Exicom Tele-Systems Limited (NSE: EXICOM), renowned for its EV charging and critical power solutions, announced its financial results for Q1 FY26. Although the firm reported an EBITDA margin of –18.8% and a consolidated revenue of INR 205.3 Crore, a robust order book exceeding INR 1,500 Crore highlights potential future growth.

India's burgeoning EV sales offer a positive outlook for Exicom's charging business. The launch of the Harmony Direct 2.0 DC fast charger and strong onboarding by top EV customers mark significant progress. Southeast Asia sales soared, boosted by a new framework agreement with a major clean energy entity valued at nearly USD 6 million over two years.

Despite delays in the Tritium business sector, key indicators like improved customer satisfaction and increased revenue streams show promise. Exicom's Critical Power segment also braces for significant results, with Bharat Net project deliveries starting in Q2 and strong international revenue projections fueling optimism.

