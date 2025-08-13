Optiemus Infracom Projects Rs 2,000 Crore Revenue from RhinoTech Screen Protectors

Optiemus Infracom is set to make waves in the tech industry with its RhinoTech tempered glass screen protectors, expecting revenue between Rs 1,800 to 2,000 crore by the 2027 financial year, as announced by the firm's chairman, Ashok Kumar Gupta.

In a move that heralds innovation, RhinoTech protectors are crafted using Corning-engineered glass and will be manufactured at Optiemus' Noida facility. The screen protectors offer anti-microbial and superior scratch-resistant features, making them a premium option for consumers seeking better quality and local manufacture.

The anticipated product, slated for launch domestically in September, is directed at an Indian market dominated by inconsistent, low-cost imports. The government has recently standardized the "Chemically Tempered Glass Screen Protectors" through BIS to uplift quality, paving the way for Optiemus's superior offering.

(With inputs from agencies.)