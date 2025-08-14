Left Menu

India's Manufacturing Renaissance: Seizing the Innovation-Driven Future

India's manufacturing sector has a rare chance to surpass global competitors by transitioning to an innovation-led model, according to Accel's 2025 report. Strategic integration of policy, talent, and patient capital is essential for leadership in precision engineering, aerospace, and advanced materials sectors. Technology, policy, and global alignment reshape opportunities.

According to Accel's advanced manufacturing report 2025, released on Thursday, India's manufacturing industry is uniquely positioned to surpass global leaders by pivoting towards an innovation-oriented model. The report emphasizes sectors like precision engineering, aerospace, and robotics as potential areas of dominance.

Accel's study, presented at the Advanced Manufacturing Summit in New Delhi, highlights India's chance for industrial ascendance if policy, capital, and talent are strategically merged. Accel partner Prashanth Prakash described it as India's 'once-in-a-generation window' to build a strategy that integrates policy momentum, deep-tech capabilities, and world-class talent.

The report stresses the importance of technology adoption, pointing to AI, automation, and IoT as pivotal for future competitiveness. With geopolitical shifts and domestic policy support, India finds itself in a favourable position to redefine its place in the global industrial landscape, as stated by Prayank Swaroop from Accel.

