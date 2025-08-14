Left Menu

Bots on the Move: World Humanoid Robot Games Kick Off in Beijing

The World Humanoid Robot Games debuted in Beijing, featuring robots performing martial arts, music, and fashion. Over 500 robots from 16 countries are competing in sports like soccer. The event signifies China's push in AI-driven robotics. It runs for three days, attracting global participation and public interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The first World Humanoid Robot Games opened on Thursday in Beijing with a dazzling array of robot performances, including hip-hop dance routines, martial arts displays, and live music.

The games commenced on Friday, showcasing over 500 humanoid robots from 280 teams originating from 16 nations, such as the United States, Germany, and Japan. These robots will compete in various sports, including soccer, running, and boxing, emphasizing China's dedication to advancing AI-powered robotics.

During the opening ceremony, robots entertained the crowd with soccer and boxing exhibitions and even modeled fashionable clothing. Teams from prominent institutions like Tsinghua and Peking University are competing alongside three middle schools. The event, lasting three days, is open to the public, with ticket prices ranging from 180 to 580 yuan.

