Left Menu

India's Leap into Semiconductor Industry: A New Dawn

India is set to launch its first made-in-India semiconductor chips by the end of the year, signifying a major milestone in its technology sector. With new investments and support from global tech giants like Intel, the country is positioning itself as a key player in the semiconductor market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 09:41 IST
India's Leap into Semiconductor Industry: A New Dawn
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is on the verge of a technological breakthrough with the launch of its first made-in-India semiconductor chips by the end of the year, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The nation is now poised to become a significant player in the global semiconductor landscape.

Prime Minister Modi shared the ambitious plans during his Independence Day address, noting that six semiconductor units are already operational with four more on the way. Highlighting the historical lag, Modi emphasized the need for the youth to understand the past delays and India's current momentum in the semiconductor sphere.

Fueled by substantial investments and partnerships with international tech leaders, the Indian semiconductor market is projected to soar to USD 100-110 billion by 2030. The Union Cabinet's recent approval of multiple semiconductor plants marks a turning point, bringing fresh energy to India's technology sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025