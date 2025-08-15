India's Leap into Semiconductor Industry: A New Dawn

India is on the verge of a technological breakthrough with the launch of its first made-in-India semiconductor chips by the end of the year, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The nation is now poised to become a significant player in the global semiconductor landscape.

Prime Minister Modi shared the ambitious plans during his Independence Day address, noting that six semiconductor units are already operational with four more on the way. Highlighting the historical lag, Modi emphasized the need for the youth to understand the past delays and India's current momentum in the semiconductor sphere.

Fueled by substantial investments and partnerships with international tech leaders, the Indian semiconductor market is projected to soar to USD 100-110 billion by 2030. The Union Cabinet's recent approval of multiple semiconductor plants marks a turning point, bringing fresh energy to India's technology sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)