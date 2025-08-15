Foreign Investors Continue Retreat from China's Yuan Bonds
Foreign investors have been net sellers of China's onshore yuan bonds for three consecutive months as of July. The bond holdings of foreign institutions on China's interbank market fell to 3.93 trillion yuan, according to official data released by the central bank's Shanghai head office.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 15-08-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 14:24 IST
- Country:
- China
Foreign investors have extended their withdrawal from China's onshore yuan bonds for a third month in a row, as revealed by recent official data.
The holdings of foreign institutions in yuan bonds on China's interbank market dipped to 3.93 trillion yuan at the end of July. This marked a decrease from the 4.23 trillion yuan recorded the previous month, according to the central bank's Shanghai head office.
This trend underscores continued caution among overseas investors regarding China's bond market amid broader economic uncertainties.
