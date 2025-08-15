Left Menu

Foreign Investors Continue Retreat from China's Yuan Bonds

Foreign investors have been net sellers of China's onshore yuan bonds for three consecutive months as of July. The bond holdings of foreign institutions on China's interbank market fell to 3.93 trillion yuan, according to official data released by the central bank's Shanghai head office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 15-08-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 14:24 IST
Foreign Investors Continue Retreat from China's Yuan Bonds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Foreign investors have extended their withdrawal from China's onshore yuan bonds for a third month in a row, as revealed by recent official data.

The holdings of foreign institutions in yuan bonds on China's interbank market dipped to 3.93 trillion yuan at the end of July. This marked a decrease from the 4.23 trillion yuan recorded the previous month, according to the central bank's Shanghai head office.

This trend underscores continued caution among overseas investors regarding China's bond market amid broader economic uncertainties.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025