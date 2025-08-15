Ola Electric Accelerates Towards Innovation with Gen 3 Initiative

Ola Electric is charging into the future with its Gen 3 initiative, which includes the indigenously developed Bharat Cell and the AI-enabled MoveOS software. The company's founder-CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, shared these plans at the annual 'Sankalp' event, setting a bold vision for India in the electric vehicle sector.

The Bharat Cell 4680 boasts a 15-year battery life and rapid charging capabilities, while Ferrite Motor technology is geared to supplant rare earth magnets. Ola also unveiled the Ola Pro Sport scooter and is developing the Diamond Head motorcycle, targeting a transformative impact on electric two-wheelers.

With the release of advanced software like MoveOS6, which incorporates features like voice assistance, collision alerts, and multilingual support, Ola Electric is setting new standards in EV innovation. The company aims to have these upgrades available to customers by January 2026.

