Ola Electric Accelerates Towards Innovation with Gen 3 Initiative

Ola Electric unveils its ambitious Gen 3 initiative, featuring the Bharat Cell and AI-driven MoveOS software. The company is replacing rare earth magnets with Ferrite Motor technology. Ola introduces the Ola Pro Sport scooter and plans the Diamond Head motorcycle, setting a new standard in EV manufacturing.

Updated: 15-08-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 21:56 IST
Ola Electric is charging into the future with its Gen 3 initiative, which includes the indigenously developed Bharat Cell and the AI-enabled MoveOS software. The company's founder-CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, shared these plans at the annual 'Sankalp' event, setting a bold vision for India in the electric vehicle sector.

The Bharat Cell 4680 boasts a 15-year battery life and rapid charging capabilities, while Ferrite Motor technology is geared to supplant rare earth magnets. Ola also unveiled the Ola Pro Sport scooter and is developing the Diamond Head motorcycle, targeting a transformative impact on electric two-wheelers.

With the release of advanced software like MoveOS6, which incorporates features like voice assistance, collision alerts, and multilingual support, Ola Electric is setting new standards in EV innovation. The company aims to have these upgrades available to customers by January 2026.

Can Financial Literacy Break Poverty? Lessons from Roma Communities Across Eastern Europe

Global Gender Distortions Index Shows How Inequality in Work Hurts Productivity Worldwide

Pandemic Lessons: TPO Funding Lifted Trade, While E-Commerce Programs Lagged Behind

Carbon Offsetting Beats Flight Cuts in US–China Route’s Post-COVID Emissions Test

