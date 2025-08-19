Left Menu

Intel Bolstered by $2 Billion SoftBank Investment Amidst Turnaround Effort

Intel receives a $2 billion investment from SoftBank, making it the sixth-largest investor and a top-10 shareholder. Despite challenges and an $18.8 billion loss in 2024, Intel is seen as vital in the U.S. semiconductor landscape. The U.S. may also consider acquiring a stake.

Updated: 19-08-2025 11:47 IST
Intel Bolstered by $2 Billion SoftBank Investment Amidst Turnaround Effort
In a significant move for the semiconductor industry, Intel is set to receive a $2 billion capital injection from SoftBank Group, signaling renewed confidence amidst its ongoing turnaround efforts. The investment will render SoftBank a top-10 shareholder, offering a lifeline to the beleaguered U.S. chipmaker.

SoftBank's equity stake in Intel won't be dictated by political ties, according to insiders. This major investment also syncs with SoftBank's strategic focus on artificial intelligence, coinciding with plans for a $500 billion U.S. data center.

Despite the boost, Intel faces formidable challenges, including a recent $18.8 billion annual loss and market share gains by its competitors. However, industry experts emphasize Intel's potential to play an essential role in expanding U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.

