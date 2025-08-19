Intel Bolstered by $2 Billion SoftBank Investment Amidst Turnaround Effort
Intel receives a $2 billion investment from SoftBank, making it the sixth-largest investor and a top-10 shareholder. Despite challenges and an $18.8 billion loss in 2024, Intel is seen as vital in the U.S. semiconductor landscape. The U.S. may also consider acquiring a stake.
In a significant move for the semiconductor industry, Intel is set to receive a $2 billion capital injection from SoftBank Group, signaling renewed confidence amidst its ongoing turnaround efforts. The investment will render SoftBank a top-10 shareholder, offering a lifeline to the beleaguered U.S. chipmaker.
SoftBank's equity stake in Intel won't be dictated by political ties, according to insiders. This major investment also syncs with SoftBank's strategic focus on artificial intelligence, coinciding with plans for a $500 billion U.S. data center.
Despite the boost, Intel faces formidable challenges, including a recent $18.8 billion annual loss and market share gains by its competitors. However, industry experts emphasize Intel's potential to play an essential role in expanding U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CCI Approves Acquisition of Theobroma Foods Equity by Infinity Partners and Others
India's Pioneering Centre for Private Equity Research
Trump's Retirement Revolution: Crypto and Private Equity Options Open Up
Cyient Semiconductors Partners with GlobalFoundries to Revolutionize Chip Manufacturing
From Polluter to Payer: How Carbon Tax Could Drive Reform and Equity in Pakistan