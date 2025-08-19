Intel Bolstered by $2 Billion SoftBank Investment Amidst Turnaround Effort

In a significant move for the semiconductor industry, Intel is set to receive a $2 billion capital injection from SoftBank Group, signaling renewed confidence amidst its ongoing turnaround efforts. The investment will render SoftBank a top-10 shareholder, offering a lifeline to the beleaguered U.S. chipmaker.

SoftBank's equity stake in Intel won't be dictated by political ties, according to insiders. This major investment also syncs with SoftBank's strategic focus on artificial intelligence, coinciding with plans for a $500 billion U.S. data center.

Despite the boost, Intel faces formidable challenges, including a recent $18.8 billion annual loss and market share gains by its competitors. However, industry experts emphasize Intel's potential to play an essential role in expanding U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)