Mid-Career Professionals Lead AI Workplace Transformation

Mid-career professionals are at the forefront of digital transformation, seeking more training to stay competitive. A report highlights their readiness to adopt AI technologies, outpacing younger workers. The adoption of Generative and Agentic AI is becoming widespread, with a growing emphasis on self-paced online training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:51 IST
The era of digital transformation in the workplace is being championed by mid-career professionals, according to a report released on Tuesday. The 'Work Ahead report' by Indeed reveals a notable trend among these professionals seeking more training to remain competitive in their fields.

Conducted by Censuswide, the research involved over 3,000 workers and business leaders across India. It found that 56% of mid-career professionals feel the need for more training to keep up with industry changes, compared to 41% of younger counterparts. Confidence among those aged 35 to 54 is higher, with nearly half ready to tackle AI-integrated workplaces.

Kumar, Indeed India's Head of Sales, emphasizes the rise in Agentic AI interest, foreseeing the transformation led by job seekers. Generative AI is already aiding blue-collar work, with technology assisting 70% of surveyed workers. Online self-paced training programs are a preferred method for skill enhancement among the workforce.

