Lenovo Expands Middle East Footprint with New Saudi Headquarters

Lenovo Group, the leading Chinese technology company, revealed on Tuesday its strategic intention to set up a regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia. The move aims to bolster its presence in the Middle East marketplace, as confirmed in a company statement.

The newly established office will be led by Lawrence Yu, a seasoned executive at Lenovo. Additionally, Giovanni Di Filippo will serve as general manager specifically for Lenovo Saudi Arabia, while Zoran Radumilo has been named the technology chief.

Highlighting its further commitment to the region, Lenovo announced a partnership with a local firm to open a manufacturing facility poised to kickstart production of PCs, laptops, smartphones, and servers by 2026. CEO Yang Yuanqing recently emphasized the robust demand for AI capabilities across its core segments, with a noteworthy acceleration in China compared to global counterparts.