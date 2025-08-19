Paving the Path to Peace: Crucial Diplomatic Talks Loom
Ukraine's foreign minister emphasized the urgency of ending violence and securing peace following recent Russian attacks. He highlighted an upcoming summit involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia as a potential turning point toward peace and securing future safety for Ukraine.
Ukraine's foreign minister underscored the crucial need for peace following the latest series of Russian attacks. He stated it is vital to halt the violence, secure lasting peace, and guarantee Ukraine's safety.
He pointed out that the forthcoming summit with Ukraine, the US, and Russia could potentially be a significant step toward achieving these goals.
Andrii Sybiha, through a post on X, expressed optimism that this dialogue among the three nations might result in a breakthrough, bringing the long-anticipated peace closer to reality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
