India Post Embraces Advanced Postal Technology

India Post has launched a Rs 5,800-crore Advanced Postal Technology platform nationwide. This initiative aims to transform the postal service into a world-class logistics organization, enabling mobile-ready services, real-time decision-making, and support for digital transactions including UPI payments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 16:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India Post has unveiled its Rs 5,800-crore Advanced Postal Technology (APT) across the nation, bringing a major shift to its operations, according to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

This infrastructural overhaul, characteristic of modern logistics companies, provides India Post with cutting-edge technology to advance its capabilities.

The APT, part of the Digital India initiative, is expected to revolutionize India Post by enabling real-time decision-making and enhancing e-commerce reach, while making services mobile-ready and cost-effective through automation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

