India Post Embraces Advanced Postal Technology
India Post has launched a Rs 5,800-crore Advanced Postal Technology platform nationwide. This initiative aims to transform the postal service into a world-class logistics organization, enabling mobile-ready services, real-time decision-making, and support for digital transactions including UPI payments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 16:07 IST
- Country:
- India
India Post has unveiled its Rs 5,800-crore Advanced Postal Technology (APT) across the nation, bringing a major shift to its operations, according to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
This infrastructural overhaul, characteristic of modern logistics companies, provides India Post with cutting-edge technology to advance its capabilities.
The APT, part of the Digital India initiative, is expected to revolutionize India Post by enabling real-time decision-making and enhancing e-commerce reach, while making services mobile-ready and cost-effective through automation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement