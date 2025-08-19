India Post Embraces Advanced Postal Technology

India Post has unveiled its Rs 5,800-crore Advanced Postal Technology (APT) across the nation, bringing a major shift to its operations, according to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

This infrastructural overhaul, characteristic of modern logistics companies, provides India Post with cutting-edge technology to advance its capabilities.

The APT, part of the Digital India initiative, is expected to revolutionize India Post by enabling real-time decision-making and enhancing e-commerce reach, while making services mobile-ready and cost-effective through automation.

(With inputs from agencies.)