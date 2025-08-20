Andhra Pradesh Launches Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs

In a major push to innovation and entrepreneurship, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday inaugurated the Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs (RTIHs) at Amaravati and five additional locations in the state.

Joining the inauguration were Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran and other senior officials, who highlighted the initiative's potential to stimulate technological advancement.

The RTIHs, named in honor of the former Tata chairman, Ratan Tata, will support startups and pioneer in emerging sectors. These hubs in Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Anantapur, and Tirupati, will collaborate with prominent business groups to elevate technology and skill capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)