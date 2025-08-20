From AI to Affordability: The 818 Car Shopping Festival Revolutionizes Auto Industry

As the 818 Car Shopping Festival begins this August, Autohome marks its 20th anniversary with a smart, tech-driven event designed to reshape car buying experiences. Running through September, this annual festival offers real benefits and subsidies to enhance purchasing power, coinciding with the rise of new energy vehicle sales and the global ambitions of Chinese automakers.

The festival embraces advanced AI technologies, reinforcing Autohome's leadership with features like the Cangjie language model and innovative tools like AI Assistant and AI Buyer. Entertainment, from music to esports, complements automotive showcases, drawing global attention.

Autohome's mission, expanded through its global English-language platform, remains consistent—facilitating easier, smarter car purchases. With more partners and heightened AI capabilities, the company continues to solidify its position as a leader in smart mobility, leveraging AI to empower every stage of the car ownership journey.

