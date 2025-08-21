Taiwan's Defence Spending Surges Amid Rising China Tensions

In a decisive move to bolster national security, Taiwan has announced that its defence spending will exceed 3% of its GDP next year, as revealed by Premier Cho Jung-tai.

This strategic decision is fueled by mounting military pressure from China and international calls led by Washington for Taiwan to enhance its defence capabilities.

The budget includes coast guard expenses for the first time and highlights Taiwan's commitment to safeguarding sovereignty and regional stability, aligning with the NATO model.

(With inputs from agencies.)