Left Menu

Boosting BSNL: Government Sanctions Rs 6,982 Crore Additional Capex

The Indian government has sanctioned an additional Rs 6,982 crore capex for BSNL in 2025. This support adds to previous aids, including a Rs 69,000 crore revival package in 2019 and allotments for spectrum. BSNL, benefiting from these packages, has posted profits in recent financial years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:05 IST
Boosting BSNL: Government Sanctions Rs 6,982 Crore Additional Capex
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has taken another significant step to bolster BSNL's growth by approving an additional capex of Rs 6,982 crore for 2025. This news was conveyed to Parliament on Thursday, highlighting the strategic importance of the state-run telecom giant.

Since 2019, BSNL has received various support measures amounting to a whopping Rs 3.22 lakh crore. This includes a foundational Rs 69,000 crore revival package in 2019, followed by Rs 1.64 lakh crore in 2022, and the allocation of 4G and 5G spectrums in 2023, worth Rs 89,000 crore. Minister of State for Telecom, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, informed the Rajya Sabha of these developments.

BSNL has made noteworthy progress thanks to these initiatives, with 96,300 4G service sites installed as of July 31, while 91,281 sites are operational. These efforts have resulted in operating profits since FY 2020-21, with BSNL securing net profits of Rs 262 crore and Rs 280 crore in the third and fourth quarters of FY 2024-25, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025