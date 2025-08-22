Markets Unsettled as Investors Brace for Key Fed Signals

Wall Street's main indexes experienced a decline on Thursday as investors prepared for potential monetary policy signals from the Federal Reserve's annual symposium. The spotlight remains on Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to deliver a crucial speech on Friday.

Traders are keenly watching Powell's address for potential hints about interest rate cuts in September, amid recent signs of job market weakness. Comments from various Fed policymakers have underscored a commitment to a data-driven approach, highlighting the central bank's delicate balance between economic slowdown and rising activity.

Markets reflected these apprehensions, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all closing lower. A notable slump in consumer staples, spurred by Walmart's earnings miss and increased cost projections, contributed to investor anxiety. The broader impact of U.S. tariffs on consumer spending and tech stock valuations remains a concern for the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)