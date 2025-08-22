Futuristic Ventures and Technological Triumphs: A Global Science Update

A French technology firm is poised to revolutionize aviation by collaborating with JetZero on a hydrogen-powered aircraft project. SHZ Advanced Technologies aims to advance zero-emission flight, reigniting discussions six months after Airbus halted its hydrogen airliner pursuits.

In Nigeria, prosthetics innovation is changing lives as a local company designs bionic arms for amputees. Gift Usen's anticipation for her new hand marks hope for many dealing with limb differences. Usen's determination exemplifies resilience as she prepares to benefit from technological advancements in prosthetics.

India's defense capabilities received a boost with the successful test of the Agni 5 missile, validating critical operational metrics. This ambitious launch underscores India's progress in refining its ballistic missile technology, further strengthening its strategic defense assets.

