China Tightens Grip on Rare Earth Supply with New Regulations

China, the leading supplier of rare earth elements, announced new measures regulating mining, smelting, and separation of these critical minerals. The latest rules extend to imported raw materials, raising concerns among companies about restricted access. Rare earths are essential for various industries, and China's control poses global supply challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, China, the predominant supplier of rare earths globally, unveiled new regulatory measures aimed at controlling the mining, smelting, and separation of these vital minerals, which are instrumental in energy transition efforts.

The latest ruling, which now includes imported raw materials within the existing quota system, marks a further tightening of China's grip. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology disclosed this move after soliciting public feedback since February, sparking apprehension among companies wary of losing access to essential materials.

Rare earth elements, numbering 17 in total, are pivotal in products ranging from lasers to electric vehicle magnets. In the wake of recent export restrictions, China's unrelenting control over these resources intensifies global supply challenges, as signaled by their April addition of several rare earth items to an export restriction list.

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

