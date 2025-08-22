Odisha's BharatNetra: Forging Pathways to Global FinTech Leadership

On Friday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the BharatNetra initiative, an Integrated Global Financial Technology Capability Hub, in a groundbreaking move to cement India's connection to the Asia-Pacific Innovation Corridor.

Majhi highlighted this as a transformative stride for finance in Odisha, asserting that it will bolster India's supremacy in the digital economy. More than 7,000 students will receive vital skill training under this initiative.

The program, developed with Global Finance & Technology Network Singapore and other academic institutions, aims to nurture startups in Odisha, setting a new precedent in global financial technology.

