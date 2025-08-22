Left Menu

Odisha's BharatNetra: Forging Pathways to Global FinTech Leadership

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the BharatNetra initiative, an Integrated Global Financial Technology Capability Hub, to connect India to the Asia-Pacific Innovation Corridor. The hub aims to enhance India's digital economy leadership and provide opportunities in financial technology for 7,000 Odisha students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-08-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 23:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the BharatNetra initiative, an Integrated Global Financial Technology Capability Hub, in a groundbreaking move to cement India's connection to the Asia-Pacific Innovation Corridor.

Majhi highlighted this as a transformative stride for finance in Odisha, asserting that it will bolster India's supremacy in the digital economy. More than 7,000 students will receive vital skill training under this initiative.

The program, developed with Global Finance & Technology Network Singapore and other academic institutions, aims to nurture startups in Odisha, setting a new precedent in global financial technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

