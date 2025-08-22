Tripura's Cutting-Edge Drone Demonstration: A New Era in Defence Technology

In a significant display of advanced military technology, Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha extended his gratitude to the Army and Assam Rifles for organizing the state's inaugural drone exhibition at the paramilitary ground. The event showcased cutting-edge drones carrying explosives and AK-47 rifles, although safety measures prevented any live firing.

The exhibition also featured a formidable anti-drone defence system, highlighting India's strides in self-reliant combat technology, spurred by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts. Saha remarked on the importance of such demonstrations in displaying the modern technology aimed at protecting civilians in the northeastern region.

The minister emphasized the necessity of showcasing these combat capabilities. The displayed drones could carry explosives or fire weapons, and an anti-drone system capable of neutralizing enemy UAVs was demonstrated. Saha noted the exercise instilled confidence in the state's preparedness and security.