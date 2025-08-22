Left Menu

Tripura's Cutting-Edge Drone Demonstration: A New Era in Defence Technology

Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed gratitude to the Army and Assam Rifles for orchestrating the state's first drone exhibition. Various drones, equipped with explosives and rifles, were displayed safely, showcasing advanced defence technology and an anti-drone system underscoring India's self-reliant military prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 22-08-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 23:45 IST
Tripura's Cutting-Edge Drone Demonstration: A New Era in Defence Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant display of advanced military technology, Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha extended his gratitude to the Army and Assam Rifles for organizing the state's inaugural drone exhibition at the paramilitary ground. The event showcased cutting-edge drones carrying explosives and AK-47 rifles, although safety measures prevented any live firing.

The exhibition also featured a formidable anti-drone defence system, highlighting India's strides in self-reliant combat technology, spurred by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts. Saha remarked on the importance of such demonstrations in displaying the modern technology aimed at protecting civilians in the northeastern region.

The minister emphasized the necessity of showcasing these combat capabilities. The displayed drones could carry explosives or fire weapons, and an anti-drone system capable of neutralizing enemy UAVs was demonstrated. Saha noted the exercise instilled confidence in the state's preparedness and security.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

 Global
2
Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

 Global
3
Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

 Global
4
Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025