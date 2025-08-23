Pierre Cote endured long waits on public health lists for a therapist to manage his PTSD and depression. His solution? Create his own AI therapist, DrEllis.ai, which provides 24/7 support for addiction and mental health issues. "It saved my life," Cote asserts about the AI tool's impact on him.

DrEllis.ai, developed using public large language models, carries a fictional but personal backstory akin to a human therapist. It mirrors a professional psychiatrist, and Cote's reliance on it underscores a shift toward AI for therapeutic support amid traditional mental health systems' strain. This change reflects a cultural transition to AI-driven emotional assistance.

Experts like Anson Whitmer praise AI's potential but emphasize the irreplaceable human connection in therapy. Concerns include AI's lack of emotional depth, privacy risks, and potential manipulation of user data. As AI's use in therapy increases, experts argue that AI should complement, not replace, traditional therapy, while safeguarding vulnerable communities from unregulated AI products.

