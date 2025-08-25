Champions Shine: Shi Yuqi and An Se-young Dominate Badminton Worlds Opening

In an impressive display of skill and determination, China's Shi Yuqi and South Korea's An Se-young cruised through the opening round of the Badminton World Championships held in Paris. World number one Shi effortlessly defeated India's Lakshya Sen with a straight-set victory of 21-17, 21-19 in just under an hour.

Shi, who claimed a silver medal at the 2018 World Championships, is among the favorites to win in Paris. Meanwhile, in the women's division, Olympic champion An Se-young, also ranked number one, dominated Belgium's Clara Lassaux with a swift 21-5, 21-8 victory, securing her spot in the last 32.

The performance by these top seeds exemplifies why they are among the favorites this year, as they both look to add another prestigious trophy to their careers at the Badminton World Championships.