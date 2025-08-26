Drama and Upsets on Day One of the U.S. Open

Day one at the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows was filled with drama and unexpected results. The sixth seed, Madison Keys, a home favorite, suffered a shocking first-round exit at the hands of Mexico's Renata Zarazua in a tightly contested match that ended 6-7(10) 7-6(3) 7-5.

In other matches, Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina breezed past American Julieta Pareja, securing her spot in the second round with a 6-3 6-0 victory in just over an hour. This comes as favorites like Sabalenka and Djokovic also moved ahead smoothly, managing to avoid early exits.

Looking ahead, all eyes are on rising stars and favorite contenders, including Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, as the tournament unfolds. With unpredictable outcomes around every corner, the U.S. Open continues to capture the excitement and anticipation of the tennis world.

(With inputs from agencies.)