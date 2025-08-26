Left Menu

Elon Musk's xAI Sues Apple and OpenAI Over AI Market Monopolization

Elon Musk's AI startup xAI has filed a lawsuit against Apple and OpenAI, accusing them of anti-competitive practices to maintain AI market monopolies. The lawsuit alleges Apple’s exclusive deal with OpenAI prevents fair competition and seeks billions in damages. Musk previously threatened legal action against Apple for similar reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 02:25 IST
Elon Musk's xAI Sues Apple and OpenAI Over AI Market Monopolization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Billionaire Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup, xAI, has taken legal action against Apple and OpenAI, filing a lawsuit in Texas federal court over alleged anti-competitive behavior in the AI sector. The lawsuit claims that Apple and OpenAI have conspired to lock up markets, thus maintaining monopolistic control and stifling innovation from potential competitors like xAI.

xAI argues that Apple's exclusive partnership with OpenAI is the key reason behind Apple's reluctance to prominently feature the X app and the Grok app in its App Store. xAI is seeking billions in compensation, claiming substantial damage due to these alleged anti-competitive practices.

Industry legal experts have noted that Apple's significant hold on the smartphone market could lend credence to xAI's claims. However, Apple might counter by emphasizing its business strategy with OpenAI as a legitimate decision in a competitive landscape, citing potential security and operational benefits. Meanwhile, this case may set a legal precedent in defining the AI market in antitrust contexts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom's Plan

Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom'...

 Global
2
Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

 Global
3
Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

 Global
4
Modernizing Alliances: South Korea and U.S. Strengthen Ties

Modernizing Alliances: South Korea and U.S. Strengthen Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025