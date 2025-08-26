Left Menu

Protein Revolution: India's Mid-Burger Craze

A protein slice developed for McDonald's is quickly selling out in South India, signaling a growing demand for protein-enriched foods across a country with high vegetarianism and protein deficiency. Backed by celebrity endorsements, the craze is driving innovation and tapping into the nation's unique dietary needs.

Updated: 26-08-2025 07:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In South India, a new protein slice at McDonald's outlets is catching consumer attention, selling out rapidly following its release. This novel addition, crafted in collaboration with Indian government food scientists, marks McDonald's first global effort to introduce such a vegetarian protein boost.

The urgency for protein-rich diets is gaining momentum beyond the gym, thanks to an extensive marketing push involving local businesses, startups, and celebrity endorsements, including Bollywood stars and cricketers. These campaigns highlight protein as a daily necessity with burger kiosks focusing on protein content rather than calorie counts.

India's market for high-protein dairy is expanding, predicted to grow by 12% this year, according to Euromonitor. Innovative products are being developed not only for urban but also for rural areas, attempting to tackle the widespread protein deficiency problem. The country aims to integrate protein into various foods, making it more accessible and appealing to its diverse population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

