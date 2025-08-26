Protein Revolution: India's Mid-Burger Craze

In South India, a new protein slice at McDonald's outlets is catching consumer attention, selling out rapidly following its release. This novel addition, crafted in collaboration with Indian government food scientists, marks McDonald's first global effort to introduce such a vegetarian protein boost.

The urgency for protein-rich diets is gaining momentum beyond the gym, thanks to an extensive marketing push involving local businesses, startups, and celebrity endorsements, including Bollywood stars and cricketers. These campaigns highlight protein as a daily necessity with burger kiosks focusing on protein content rather than calorie counts.

India's market for high-protein dairy is expanding, predicted to grow by 12% this year, according to Euromonitor. Innovative products are being developed not only for urban but also for rural areas, attempting to tackle the widespread protein deficiency problem. The country aims to integrate protein into various foods, making it more accessible and appealing to its diverse population.

