Dramatic First Day at U.S. Open: Veterans Falter, New Stars Rise

Carlos Alcaraz, the Spanish second seed and defending champion, breezed through the first round of the U.S. Open, defeating American Reilly Opelka.

Contrasting the ease with which Alcaraz won, the tournament's veterans faced tougher challenges. Venus Williams was ousted by Karolina Muchova, while Madison Keys fell to Renata Zarazua in a surprising upset.

The opening day also saw strong performances from new contenders. Britain's Jack Draper and Mexico's Renata Zarazua made headlines with their impressive victories, as the competition heated up under the New York sun.

