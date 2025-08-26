Left Menu

Dramatic First Day at U.S. Open: Veterans Falter, New Stars Rise

The U.S. Open's first day saw strong performances and stunning upsets. Carlos Alcaraz advanced easily, while Venus Williams and Madison Keys faced unexpected defeats. Rising stars, including Jack Draper and Renata Zarazua, impressed, showcasing the unpredictable nature of the tournament. Highlights included Djokovic's win and Medvedev's controversial exit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 09:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Carlos Alcaraz, the Spanish second seed and defending champion, breezed through the first round of the U.S. Open, defeating American Reilly Opelka.

Contrasting the ease with which Alcaraz won, the tournament's veterans faced tougher challenges. Venus Williams was ousted by Karolina Muchova, while Madison Keys fell to Renata Zarazua in a surprising upset.

The opening day also saw strong performances from new contenders. Britain's Jack Draper and Mexico's Renata Zarazua made headlines with their impressive victories, as the competition heated up under the New York sun.

