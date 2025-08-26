Left Menu

India Strengthens Naval Arsenal with Two New Stealth Frigates

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lead the commissioning of Udaygiri and Himgiri, two stealth frigates under Project 17A. Built with significant indigenous design improvements, these ships enhance India's naval capabilities, marking a key milestone in indigenous warship construction, aligning with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 26-08-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 10:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to oversee the commissioning of two cutting-edge stealth frigates, Udaygiri and Himgiri, at the Eastern Naval Command on Tuesday. These vessels are products of India's advanced Project 17A, marking the first instance of simultaneous commissioning of frontline combatants from separate shipyards.

As state-of-the-art additions to the Indian Navy, Udaygiri and Himgiri embody a generation of design and technological advancements, featuring enhanced stealth, weaponry, and sensor systems. Built under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, these ships bolster India's indigenous maritime industry, supporting thousands of jobs and utilizing 75% indigenous components.

The commissioning of these frigates underscores India's growing maritime significance and commitment to self-reliance in defense manufacturing, as they join the Eastern Fleet to strengthen national security across the Indian Ocean Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

