India's Electric Revolution: Modi Launches Maruti's e-Vitara

Prime Minister Modi launched Maruti Suzuki's first electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, from Gujarat. This made-in-India car will be exported globally. Modi also unveiled a new lithium-ion battery plant by Suzuki, Toshiba, and Denso, aimed at boosting hybrid and electric vehicle battery production.

Updated: 26-08-2025 11:32 IST
In a significant push for the electric vehicle sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off Maruti Suzuki's first electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, at the Hansalpur manufacturing facility in Gujarat. The vehicle is set to be exported to more than 100 countries, including Japan.

The launch marks a pivotal moment in India's automotive industry, showcasing the country's growing capabilities in sustainable vehicle manufacturing. The made-in-India e-Vitara underscores India's commitment to innovative and environmentally friendly transport solutions.

Alongside this, Modi inaugurated a lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant, a collaboration between Suzuki, Toshiba, and Denso. This new facility will support the production of batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, reinforcing India's infrastructure for greener technology.

