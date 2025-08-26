Left Menu

Suzuki's Rs 70,000 Crore Green Mobility Commitment in India

Suzuki Motor Corporation is investing Rs 70,000 crore in India over the next five to six years to strengthen its operations. The investment includes exporting its first EV and manufacturing lithium-ion battery cells. The initiatives aim to support sustainable green mobility and contribute to India's economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hansalpur | Updated: 26-08-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 12:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to bolster its operations in India, Suzuki Motor Corporation announced an investment of Rs 70,000 crore over the next five to six years. The news was confirmed by Suzuki's Representative Director and President, Toshihiro Suzuki, during an event on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the export of Maruti Suzuki India's first electric vehicle, e VITARA, to a global audience of 100 countries, along with the launch of lithium-ion battery cell production for hybrid vehicles. This development marks Suzuki's long-standing partnership with India, contributing to its vision of sustainable mobility.

Manufactured at Suzuki Motor Gujarat, the e VITARA will be exported to numerous European countries. Suzuki plans to establish its Gujarat facility as a major global automobile manufacturing hub while advancing the local production of lithium-ion batteries at the Toshiba Denso Suzuki plant in the country.

