Bridging Borders: IILM University Partners with Hungary's E-Group ICT in AI Innovation

IILM University in Gurugram has embarked on a significant partnership with Hungary's E-Group ICT, highlighted through a recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The alliance aims to accelerate advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and promote cross-border innovation.

A distinguished Hungarian delegation, including Mr. Antal Kuthy, CEO of E-Group ICT, visited India for this pivotal event. This partnership seeks to establish a Regional AI Factory at IILM University, collaborating with Hungary's AI Gigafactories to drive AI-based solutions in healthcare, education, and finance.

Beyond strengthening digital ecosystems, the agreement will facilitate seminars, workshops, and student exchanges, fostering a collaborative environment between academia and industry. This initiative aligns with the goals of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council and promises long-term benefits in shaping future-ready talent.

